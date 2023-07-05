20 people on board the party boat were brought to shore

CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — It was supposed to be a fun filled night celebrating the Fourth of July on a boat on the lake. But this celebration didn’t go off with a bang.

It ended with the boat sinking into Lake Conroe.

Montgomery County authorities are still trying to figure out how the vessel, with 20 people on board, ended up at the bottom of the Walden Marina area of Lake Conroe.

From what we know from authorities, they rushed to the area around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night and pulled at least 20 people to safety.

Officials say other boaters saw something was happening and rushed to the scene. Luckily, all the passengers were rescued safely.

There’s no word on if there were any injures. Also, the reason for the vessel sinking is still being investigated.