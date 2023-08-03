HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Mayor’s Back to School Fest will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, 8 am to 2 pm, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Mayor’s Back to School Fest Presented by Shell is designed to help economically disadvantaged Houston-area elementary school students and their families as they prepare to return to school.

In addition to distributing 25,000 backpacks with school supplies, the event will feature on-site health screenings to include: dental screenings and sealants, vision screenings, and routine immunizations. The event also connects families to a wide range of health and social services offered by community agencies.