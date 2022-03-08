HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two adults and two Katy ISD students were injured in a crash between a school bus and a METRO bus on Tuesday morning.

According to Katy ISD, the accident happened at Kingsland Boulevard and Pickford Drive around 7 a.m. Harris County Precinct 5, Katy ISD Police and EMS responded to the incident.

The district said that a Katy ISD bus attendant sustained an injury and was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital. Two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

METRO police said that the bus operator was taken to the hospital.

The remaining students on board the bus were released to their parents or transported by another bus to their campuses.

No details have yet to be released on what happened in the accident.