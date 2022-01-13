HOUSTON (KIAH) – Every year, many people make goals for the new year, but only a small percentage of people actually stick with those goals throughout the year.

We spoke with a success strategist and TED Talk coach who says about 40 percent of the population set New Year’s resolution goals. Of that small group of people, 80 percent fall off by the middle of February.

By the end of the year, only 8% actually complete what they intended to do for the year. TED Talk Coach Emem Washington has some tips for you.

First, set a foundation. Know why you want to focus on specific goals. Second, find a strategy that works for you, your lifestyle, and your family. Next, focus on three to five goals at a time. If you’re someone who gets easily overwhelmed by planning too far ahead, Washington suggests breaking your goals down into quarters.

Lastly, use SMART goals. Be specific, make sure it’s measurable, set a goal that’s attainable, keep it relevant to your needs, and create a time frame that works for you.

“It might seem like it does not make sense to make goals when times seem so uncertain and so unpredictable. But, I would just encourage you to go ahead and set a goal. It doesn’t have to be to climb to the top of Mount Everest. It could just be to take a first step,” said Washington.

Washington shares something she calls her five G’s to reach goals.

Go – go ahead and set the goal.

– go ahead and set the goal. Grace – don’t be so hard on yourself. Start over if you have to.

– don’t be so hard on yourself. Start over if you have to. Growth – allow yourself to reflect and learn from the mistakes.

– allow yourself to reflect and learn from the mistakes. Gratitude – the ones who express gratitude are more likely to succeed.

– the ones who express gratitude are more likely to succeed. Generosity – help others, it makes you feel good and can give you motivation.

If you don’t reach your goals by Dec. 31, Emem Washington says it’s okay. Just remember to give yourself grace and try again.