Activist Quanell X emerges for Houston rally today at 5pm

Posted: / Updated:

Houston community activist Quanell X

The world is mourning the death of George Floyd, with violent rallies and destruction – death in some cases over #justiceforgeorgefloyd. Nine days after his death, Quanell X, a man who’s been a community advocate for what Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner called an “underserved community.”

Quanell X has stood up for grieving families who lost a loved one to violence at the hands off a one of his own, an unknown or those he deemed unfairly treated by the justice system.

Many have asked about him over the last few days, leaving them to wonder “Where is Quanell X?”

Should he have spoken out sooner about the death of George Floyd? Is it better late than never?

