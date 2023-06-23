HOUSTON (KIAH)– Many Harris County residents were impacted after Wednesday night’s storm. If you were impacted, Harris County Public Health would like to provide tips to keep you healthy and to avoid injury and illness. There are safety risks after a storm that can even cause disease.

Protect your health during clean up: Make sure to find and throw away food that may not be safe to eat.

Dress safely by wearing gloves, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, eye/ear protection, boots and insect repellent

If you lost power:

Throw away food with a foul odor, unusual color or texture.

Throw away food that has been at room temperature for more than two hours.

Throw away food that’s been sitting in a non-running refrigerator for 4 hours or more.

Thawed food that has ice crystals or is 40 degrees F or below can be refrozen or cooked.

Throw away canned foods that are bulging, opened or damaged.

Do not feed spoiled food to pets.

If you are using a generator:

Never use a generator inside your home or garage even if windows or doors are open.

Make sure that generators are more than 20 feet away from your house, doors and windows.

Heat safety Tips:

Even during the storm, severe hot weather continues to affect our community and an cause heat-related illness. Find cooler spaces to stay hydrated.

If you’re in an area without air conditioning, pull shades over windows, close blinds and use fans to cool your room.

Do not drink alcohol and avoid caffeine

If your heart starts pounding or if you become lightheaded, confused, weak or faint, stop and seek medical attention

Pets also suffer from excessive heat. Make sure that they have lots of water and shade to rest.

Never leave your children, the elderly, or pets unattended in vehicles, even if windows are cracked in the car.

Health safety tips:

Wash your hands often with clean, warm water for 20 seconds.

Empty any containers that might hold standing water to avoid mosquito breeding

Start at a slow pace while cleaning up to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

Check your GPS for road closures from fallen trees or dangerous debris .

Be aware of loose or lost pets. Animals that are afraid are more likely to bite if approached or touched.

For more information on these tips, visit www.hcphtx.org.