HOUSTON (KIAH) — Last Thursday morning, local officials responded to a fire at Hunter Memorial Church of GOD in Christ. The church was completely engulfed in flames.

Church member, Anita Hunter says that her father founded this church back in 1972 and that she has strong ties to the church. She says the building has been closed since the pandemic so church services haven’t been held here for some time, but to see it in flames with debris scattered all over the ground, was heartbreaking.

Credit: Kara Willis

Officials have not given the cause of the fire at this time. It’s still under investigation, but Hunter says she’s hopeful to get answers soon. As for help, she says the church will definitely be grateful for any help from the community. They’re holding off on creating and sharing a GoFundMe page with the public until investigators give them an exact rundown on what caused. the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. You can keep up with the latest on the church and how to support this church family both on-air and online at CW39.com.