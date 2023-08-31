HOUSTON (KIAH) — Labor Day Weekend will likely put Houston over the top when it comes to summer travelers.

The Houston Airport System has been reporting that they expected 15 million people to fly into and out of the city’s two major airports between Memorial Day and Labor Day which would break the previous record number of travelers for that time period set in 2019.

With 635,000 passengers expected at Bush Intercontinental Airport between Thursday and Monday and an additional 200,000 at Hobby Airport, the city should surpass that mark.

“We’re seeing a lot of people are coming out to travel,” HAS communications director Augusto Bernal said. “We just expect to have a busy terminal, a busy parking lot, and just a lot of people making way to get to their destination — to their vacation.”

If you’re flying this weekend, Bernal recommends arriving to the airport two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

He also suggests reserving your parking online in advance which he says will also save you money.

City approves Hobby expansion funding

The busy weekend at Hobby Airport is a sign of things to come, and that’s why Bernal says expansion is important.

On Tuesday, the Houston City Council approved $250 million to partially fund the addition of seven gates to Hobby’s existing 30 gates among other airport improvements.

In 12 to 15 months, the city will likely approve an additional $200 million for the project, and the council has already approved $20 million for design plans.

Construction on the $470 million expansion will likely begin early next year, and Bernal anticipates it will be complete before an important event comes to Houston in 2026.

“The good news — this is supposed to be completed right before the World Cup,” he said. “So we’re going to have an extended West Concourse on our beautiful Hobby Airport.”

Bernal said that Southwest Airlines is behind the expansion plans, and the company will reimburse the city for the costs over a 20 year period.