HOUSTON (KIAH) — All month long, it is Alcohol Awareness month all around the U.S. There are efforts to end the stigma around alcoholism.

According to a Massachusetts General Hospital Research Institute study, alcohol sales and consumption increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also found that binge drinking increased by 21 percent.

The main key takeaway they found was that a one-year increase in alcohol consumption in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to cause 8,000 additional deaths from alcohol-related liver disease, over 18,000 cases of liver failure cases, and 1,000 cases of liver cancer by 2040.

There are four qualifications for it to be a disease, it needs to be primary, not secondary, the cause not the effect. It needs to be chronic meaning it is chronically happening and it needs to be progressive meaning it is progressively getting worse. Alcoholism is a disease and not a lack of willpower. Adam Jablin, Author and sobriety coach

The Council on Recovery is a non-profit addiction treatment center with telehealth options. More local resources can be found here.