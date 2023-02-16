HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Aldine ISD police officer fired his gun after a suspect pointed a handgun at him in north Harris County, authorities said.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night at Davis High School, located on 12525 Ella Boulevard.

According to the report, a fight broke out in the parking lot. The AISD police officer fired one shot after a passenger in a black four-door sedan pointed a gun at him.

The vehicle then fled the scene. It is unknown if anyone in the sedan was hit.

No injuries are reported at this time. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office assisted with the investigation.