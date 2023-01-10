SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.

On Saturday night around 10 p.m., Sugar Land police officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at a home at the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the New Territory subdivision. Police said that neighbors heard gunshots around 9:50 p.m. and believe the shooting was related to domestic violence.

The victim was later identified as Wendy Duan, 28, who was a third-grade teacher at Boone Elementary School in the Alief Independent School District. She was named Best ESL Teacher of the Year in 2021 by the district.

Alief ISD Public Relations Specialist Craig Eichhorn said grief counselors have been on campus at Boone Elementary since Monday and they have spoken with students and staff grieving Duan’s death.

“The school Principal expressed the tremendous loss felt at the entire school and throughout the Alief district,” Eichhorn said. “Ms. Duam was fun to work with and had great relationships with the staff at the school she taught.”

Grief counselors are expected to remain on campus to serve both students and staff for as long as needed.

“You could feel a tremendous loss among the students and staff (at the school on Monday),” Eichhorn said. “I feel I missed out on knowing her.”

Police have identified a male suspect in Duan’s death but have not released his identity. The investigation is ongoing.