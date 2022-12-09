HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning.

Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Once inside their home, a gun went off at some point, leaving the woman shot in the hand and side. She was transported to a local hospital and was in surgery, police said.

It’s unclear at this time whether there was another argument inside their home or how the weapon went off.

The husband is cooperating with police and an investigation is underway.