Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced closure of bars and restaurants in order to maintain social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

Officials say they want to be proactive in stopping the spread and will enact restaurant and bar closures by Tuesday morning at 8 a.m and it will last for 15 days.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also says, all city events will be postponed through April.

Many schools are also extending spring break until April 10th.