HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County and the City of Houston held its third gun buyback event, and the results are in.

As of Sunday, there were 793 firearms collected Saturday.

Officials were hoping to a higher count, given that there were vouchers ranging from $50 to $200, depending on the type of gun returned.

Among the most notable items are one AK-47 and one car turned in more than two dozen firearms.

Last year, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and the City of Houston held two gun buybacks that collected about 2,000 weapons.

“Harris County is mobilizing its resources with absolute urgency in a full-court press to reduce gun violence in our communities,” Commissioner Ellis said. “We may not control gun laws, but we are not powerless to take guns off the street.”

Five more gun buybacks are planned after this latest one. It’s part of the One Safe Houston initiative, a $53 million investment aimed to reduce crime in the city.