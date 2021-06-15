Alternate routes to avoid 69/610 interchange construction

Now that both I-69 ramps to go North on I-610 W loop are ongoing let’s go back over some of the alternate routes. Hannah Trippett explains more in this video:

If you are traveling northbound on I-69, you can take the I-610 southbound ramp to the Bissonnet St. exit and u-turn, from there you can take the frontage road until you reach the next entrance ramp.

Traveling southbound on I-69, drivers can exit at Newcastle Dr. and take the frontage road until you reach the Westheimer Rd. entrance ramp.

Both ramps will be closed for several months. Later this year TxDOT plans to open one ramp, but the other won’t be open until next year.

Tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday for more construction news.