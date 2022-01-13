ALVIN, Texas (KIAH) — Alvin ISD is reporting 195 COVID-19 cases within their district as of Thursday as schools across the area deal with the omicron variant.

There are currently 30,292 total students and staff at Alvin ISD campuses.

High schools within the district of Alvin ISD are currently reporting the highest number of cases.

Manvel High School is reporting 25 cases, being the highest number within the district. Alvin High School is reporting 20 lab confirmed COVID-19 cases, being the second highest number in the district. Shadow Creek High School is third with 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Among junior high schools within Alvin ISD, three are reporting nine cases each as of Thursday.

Alvin ISD has implemented safety measures throughout the district and are following state guidelines for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. Alvin ISD, like most all school districts, is committing to making health and safety for all on their campus a top priority.

According to Alvin ISD website, active confirmed COVID-19 cases are for those considered having been on campus 48 hours prior to symptom onset or 48 hours before the test date if asymptomatic.

Alvin ISD has set in place, general guidelines to be followed by both students and staff and are applying social distancing and recommend wearing masks on campus. Though masks are not required.

The Alvin ISD website COVID-19 cases dashboard is updated at 5 p.m. every day. Any new additional cases are reported after 5 will be reflected the next day on their website.