Michelle Reynolds (Alvin ISD)

ALVIN, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a missing woman who is a teacher from Alvin ISD, according to the district.

Michelle Reynolds is a sixth grade reading teacher at Fairview Junior High School. She has not been seen since Thursday, according to a statement from AISD.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon,” the statement said.

“Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.”