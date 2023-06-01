HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 33-year-old Alvin resident has been convicted of distributing, receiving and possession of child pornography.

Michael Crisp Jr. was ordered to serve 17 1/2 years in prison for distributing and receiving child pornography and another 10 years possessing it. He pleaded guilty back on March 31.

Crisp was further ordered to pay a total of $136,500 in restitution to 42 identified victims and must serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

He will also have to register as a sex offender after serving his sentence.

“Crisp hoarded and traded files of child rape, suffering and trauma as if they were some kind of collectors’ item – to the order of tens of thousands,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. “Today’s sentence underscores that consumers of child pornography can and will be held to account for how they fuel demand for more and more images of children suffering unspeakable sexual abuse.”

Crisp first came to the attention of law enforcement after he imported a nine-minute video into his cloud storage account of an adult woman sexually abusing a toddler.

During the investigation, authorities found over 29,000 images and 6,500 videos of child pornography on multiple devices. The images depicted young children in bondage and included children under the age of five. In addition to possessing child pornography, Crisp utilized messaging applications to trade child sexual abuse material with others.