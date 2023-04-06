HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mike McGuff’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease when she was just 53 years old.

He put her in a nursing home in hopes of getting her the care she needed.

But after seeing her with a black eye on one of his visits, McGuff became concerned about what he called poor oversight and undertrained staff.

“You can spend a lot of money at these places, and there’s a lot of promises, and they do a great job,” McGuff said. “It’s a very difficult environment, but I found there wasn’t always necessarily enough training for the job when it came to a patient that had dementia.”

That’s why he and other Alzheimer’s advocates rallied at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday in support of House Bill 1673.

It would require nursing home workers to undergo four hours of Alzheimer’s and dementia training before handling patients with those conditions.

The lawmaker who filed the bill says there has been some opposition from nursing homes because of the costs they’d incur having to provide that training.

McGuff hopes lawmakers take his side, so nursing home patients can receive better care than his mother did.

“I’ve got to try to do everything I can right now to at least help someone else deal with it,” he said.