(UPDATE 4:30 P.M.) – Missouri City police have updated the Amber Alert for Imani Stephens a third time, now saying that they do not have a suspect.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said that they were looking for a 21-year-old Daniel Diaz. But now police say that have cleared him of being involved in the girl’s disappearance.

Earlier reports said they were looking for a different man of the same name who is 28-years-old.

Diaz is a Hispanic male who is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (CW39) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old last seen in Missouri City early Friday morning. She is believed to be with a much older man.

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) issued the alert to the public at 6:30 a.m. in an effort to ask the public for any information leading to the child’s whereabouts as well as the suspect.

The child missing is Imani Stephens, 11, a black female, 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes. She reportedly weighs 111 pounds.

TDPS describe the suspect as Daniel Diaz, 21. He has brown hair, is 5-foot-3 and 254 pounds.

The vehicle they may be in is gray with a Texas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.