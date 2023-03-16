The Houston Police Department has called off on an Amber Alert overnight Thursday morning as they found a missing 2-year-old.

Joshua Saldana Hernandez was last seen Wednesday at approximately 8:19 p.m. with his mother, Jennifer Hernandez.

The pair were last seen walking away from the 3600 block of Woodchase, in west Houston. Joshua was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans. Jennifer Hernandez was last seen wearing a black top and black pants. HPD believes that Joshua is in danger.

But early Thursday morning, police said that the Amber Alert has been cancelled when they said that both the mother and son had been found safe.

No charges have yet to be filed in the case.