HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old girl missing out of Houston.

Summer Moore was last seen on March 27, at around 5:10 p.m., in the 7400 block of Alabonson just north of West Little York Road in northwest Harris County. The little girl wasn’t reported missing until Tuesday morning at 2 a.m.

The Houston Police Department believes Summer is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. No word on what she was wearing, so no clothing description is available.

Moore has black hair, and brown eyes. She is 18 inches long and weighs 25 pounds. The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sherriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.