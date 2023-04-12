HOUSTON (KIAH) — An ambulance carrying patients to the hospital collides with a METRORail car in downtown Houston.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night at 6565 Fannin Street.

Police say the Houston Fire Department ambulance was making a turn and the METRORail vehicle ran into the ambulance.

Several passengers inside the METRORail were taken to a nearby hospital. Others walked to the hospital.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time.

One firefighter on board the ambulance was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.