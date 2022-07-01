KATY, Texas (KIAH) – The American Legion Auxiliary is selling fireworks this fourth of July weekend in Katy.

The organization is committed to helping united states military veterans and their widows. This is the second annual firework fundraiser for the American Legion auxiliary.

The local chapter is raising money for building signage, community events, mentorship programs for the youth, and other necessities.

“Most citizens like to support their veterans and this is one way that they can. donations are welcome to – give us donations in addition to buying fireworks,” said Wallace Klekar, Post Finance Officer at American Legion Auxiliary.

The stand is located at 23233 Kingsland Blvd. They’re up and running until midnight on July 4, 2022.

Hours of operation

Sunday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m