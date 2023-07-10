HOUSTON (KIAH) — The American Red Cross wants to prepare everyone for disaster even before the threat is there because you never know when a hotel may hit.

The American Red Cross is a non-profit that’s compiled of 90% volunteers. Its mission is to help prevent an alleviate human suffering in the face of an emergency by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

Regional communications manager Vanessa Valdez says that the Red Cross works to make sure that people plan for disaster by having a ready kit or bag ready with supplies to rush out the door in the event of an emergency. When someone is in danger, Valdez says that the American Red Cross is on the scene to help provide that immediate assistance and to even aid in long term recovery.

“Anytime there is a home fire, the fire department or even sometimes the tenants or the people that live in the house, call the American Red Cross to be able to go out and help them and depending on the situation, sometimes we open up the shelters if there’s a lot of people affected or we provide assistance to allow them to be able to stay at a hotel,” Valdez said.

She says that they are always in need of donations and volunteers to help spread their mission at community events and to of course help in times of disaster and need. Here’s how you can reach out and to donate:

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS — the 24-hour hotline,

Visit redcross.org for additional help and resources,

To donate, you can visit redcross.org/donate.

There’s also information on how you can find a blood drive near you to donate blood. The Red Cross doesn’t accept food donations, but they can accept any monetary donations or your time as a volunteer to help those in need.