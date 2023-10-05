ANGLETON, Texas (KIAH) — After first responders received a call Wednesday about a gas leak in Angleton, they immediately asked residents to evacuate. The city’s partner church First Presbyterian opened its doors for shelter. It’s uncertain at this time how many homes were affected.

City manager Chris Whittaker says that only one person needed shelter at the church until the gas issue was fixed. Others went to safe surrounding areas such as to nearby family.

The gas leak happened in the 600 block of East Murray. Whittaker says that after they received the call that they smelled gas, the city notified Centerpoint Energy. He says that one street evacuated while he told others to stay in place for safety reasons. He says that if you ever smell gas, it’s important to get away from the area as soon as possible.

Whittaker said, “the gas leaks we’ve had before were in the ground, not under a house, but when they involve a house then you get gas that collects and stores up and creates that situation that if thee’s a spark or something to light that gas then you can have a significant explosion.”

In a statement released by CenterPoint Energy Wednesday morning, the company said quote, “CenterPoint Energy responded to a natural gas leak call in the City of Angleton. Our crews worked with first responders to secure the area and safely turn off natural gas. Out of an abundance of caution, the local police department evacuated homes in the area. CenterPoint Energy crews made necessary repairs and started the process of restoring service to impacted customers. The remaining customers without service will be restored this morning.”