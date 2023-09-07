HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police Department’s Major Offenders Division are looking for a suspect in an animal cruelty case.

On Friday, Aug. 18 around 4 a.m., a family’s dog was found severely injured in the 2100 block of Hutton Street. During the investigation, investigators found out that someone beat Loki, the dog and then used an accelerant to intentionally set him on fire.

Loki was rushed to The Humane Society for treatment, but unfortunately, his injuries were so severe that he died shortly after arrival.

If you have any information on the suspect responsible for this, Loki’s family, Crime Stoppers and HPD is asking that you reach out. Crime Stoppers may pay up to a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) involved.

Credit: Crime Stoppers Houston

Please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or contact HPD. You can also submit information online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls sent in directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for the reward.

