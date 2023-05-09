HOUSTON (KIAH) — The economic hardships that came with the COVID-19 pandemic saw the number of people who are experiencing homelessness rise in many communities.

The Coalition for the Homeless, an agency that spans Harris, Montgomery, and Fort Bend counties, says that’s not the case in the Houston area.

The results of the coalition’s annual Point-in-time Homeless Count, or PIT Count, support that claim.

“Since 2011, it’s a 61% decrease (in the homeless population),” Coalition for the Homeless Vice President of Program Operations Ana Rausch said. “Since 2020, it’s an 18% decrease in overall homelessness. And then just in a year, we’ve had a 17% decrease in unsheltered homelessness.”

Around 450 volunteers that the coalition trained in approaching and interviewing people who may be experiencing homelessness conducted the 2023 PIT Count January 25-27.

The results became available just last week revealing a reduction in unsheltered homelessness.

Rausch credits that to the coalition’s approach to getting people off of the streets.

“We put the bulk of the funding that we received during the pandemic into permanent housing,” she said. “And we believe that’s really the reason why we continue to see a decrease compared to other cities that put their money towards temporary solutions like putting people in hotels.”

This year’s PIT Count did show an increase in the number of people living in homeless shelters.

Rausch says that’s likely because the number of beds available in shelters has gone up as pandemic-related occupancy limits are relaxed.

Overall, she says the study encourages the coalition to stay the course when it comes to housing the unhoused.

“We invested into permanent housing,” Rausch said. “Because that’s really the only way to end someone’s homelessness is to put them into permanent housing with supportive services.”