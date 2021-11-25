Annual ‘Super Feast’ to help feed hungry Houstonians on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Anyone in need of a place to grab a hot meal on Thanksgiving can go to the City Wide Club’s 43rd Annual Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

This is known as the “nation’s largest feeding and turkey distribution” held on Thanksgiving. Thousands of families are expected to fellowship at this event. In addition, many Houstonians are volunteering their time as a way to give back to the community.

Along with the thanksgiving meal, information on affordable housing, educational and employment opportunities, CityWide’s “Life-Recovery Programs”, and more.

Events like the “Super Feast”, and grab ‘n go, or sit ’n sup model is going on in communities across the country. Local partners help us meet the specific needs of individuals and families who are in need during the holiday season at convention and community centers.

The organization strives to provide families with at least 60 to 80 pounds of variety food baskets that will last about three to seven days during the holiday season.

In addition to the convention center location, there are several drive-thru locations. The event starts at 10 a.m. and volunteers are welcome to show up and lend a helping hand throughout the day.