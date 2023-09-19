HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another inmate has died while in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Officials said Albert Rios, 66, suffered an apparent medical emergency on Saturday while in a dayroom at the jail’s medical ward.

They also said he didn’t have any apparent physical injuries and before taking him to the hospital, they attempted CPR. Rios was pronounced dead at the hospital around 1:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Rios had been in custody since March 2021.

The Texas Rangers are investigating his death in accordance with a state law requiring jail deaths be investigated by an outside agency.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail. The man’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.