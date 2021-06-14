Another long-term closure of the 69/610 interchange begins Monday night

HOUSTON- We’re not done yet. Another closure is headed your way on the 69/610 interchange project.

Monday night the 69/59 southbound ramp to go to I-610 northbound will be closed until late 2021. This is in addition to the northbound ramp of I-69 that was demolished over the weekend.

Instead, commuters may exit at Newcastle Dr. and take the frontage road until they reach the first northbound entrance ramp of the West loop.

