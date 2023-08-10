HOUSTON (KIAH) — There’s been another death in the Harris County Jail, as a man held on a capital murder charge was found dead in his cell on Wednesday.

A jailer found David Garner unconscious in his cell around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Garner, 25, later died at St. Joseph’s Hospital at 11:45 a.m.

Investigators found evidence that he might have taken illegal drugs while in the jail. But the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the official cause of Garner’s death.

The Texas Rangers will conduct an independent investigation into the death.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said overcrowding in the jail makes it hard to manage drug use and violence.

“I know that the vast majority of our teammates chose this noble profession because they want to serve the community they love,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “It’s my job to make sure these people feel safe and secure, and that means ridding our jail of illegal contraband, no matter the source. Moving forward, please know that our commitment to safety for everyone in the jail has never been stronger.”