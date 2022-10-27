HOUSTON (KIAH) — A second mistrial was declared in the capital murder case against AJ Armstrong on Wednesday. He’s been accused of killing his parents six years ago.

Reports came from some jurors who felt like he was guilty and described some heated moments during deliberations.

Ultimately, four jurors felt he should be convicted. Eight felt that he should not have been. Prosecutors are deciding if they’ll try the case a third time.

“We followed the evidence and stood up for Antonio Armstrong Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, who were murdered in their bed,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “We appreciate the time, effort and diligence of jurors as they were presented all the evidence in this brutal attack.”