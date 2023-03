HOUSTON (KIAH) — There was another rowdy scene at a Texas Education Agency community meeting on the takeover of HISD.

Community members shouted down and cussed out the deputy TEA commissioner, Alejandro Delgado.

They wanted his boss, Mike Morath to be there instead.

We asked where Morath was, but the TEA did not answer that question.

The TEA has two more meetings scheduled next week.