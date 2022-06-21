HOUSTON (KIAH) – An apartment building on Houston’s west side caught fire early Monday morning.

The Houston Fire Department says the call came in around 7:40 a.m. from a nearby neighborhood that saw smoke and flames coming from the Woodtrail apartment complex located at 9900 Richmond Avenue.

When crews arrived mostly everyone was already outside. Two people had to be rescued.

CW39 spoke with some residents who speculate that the fire started from ongoing electrical issues throughout the entire complex. That information has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Some neighbors say they assisted evacuees until units arrived.

“We heard these guys pull up, they were really loud. I was like…’Oh my gosh,’ and I asked my roommate and I looked out the window,” said Alba Gutierrez, a Woodtrail apartment resident.

“He was like, ‘Hey, the apartments across the way are on fire,’ and I was like, ‘No way.’ So I looked out the window and sure enough, this apartment right here up in flames and it was fast. it was spreading. Like going that way,” as Gutierrez was moving her hand in a fast motion.

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) tells CW39 that approximately 80 firefighters were on the scene. Thankfully everyone got alive.

Mohammad Koochack, the District Chief for HFD says there are no reported injuries.