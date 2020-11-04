Apply Now: Harris Co. Covid-19 Relief Fund Open Enrollment

HOUSTON (CW39) – The application period is now open for Harris County families in need of assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Harris County Covid-19 Emergency Direct Assistance Fund is providing a second round of one-time $1200 payments to 33,333 families. It’s coming from $40 million of CARES funding and will be administered by the Catholic Charities. This program is not on a first-come/first served basis. Instead, qualifying applications will be randomly selected after enrollment closes. Families who applied but weren’t selected for the summer’s Harris County relief program are receiving payments through a random selection process.

Applicants can use the money to cover housing, food, utilities, healthcare, childcare, transportation, and other necessary expenses. Here are following requirements to apply:

Your household must be located in Harris County.

If you already received other COVID-19 related assistance from Harris County, you are not eligible.

Your household must have at least one member enrolled in a public assistance program or have total household income less than 60% of the HUD Area Median Family Income at the time of application.

Households must demonstrate impact on income due to COVID.

Limited funds may be available for individuals who do not meet federal funding requirements.

Applicants are encouraged to check their spam folder and to respond to any calls/texts about the assistance program. Click here to learn more details and to apply.

About Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston brings help and hope to people in need, especially the poor and vulnerable. Through a network of life-changing programs that work together to alleviate poverty, we serve 100,000 people each year from locations in Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston counties. As the social services arm of the Archdiocese, we are guided by the Catholic faith to serve people of all beliefs in achieving self-sufficiency so they can live with dignity. Catholic Charities is a United Way agency, founded in 1943. We are people of faith, helping people in need.