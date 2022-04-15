HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) recognizes April as Fair Housing Month and reminds homebuyers and renters to be aware of their rights under the Fair Housing Act.

This month, we celebrate the 54th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the law signed on April 11, 1968. The Texas Workforce Commission strives to eliminate discrimination in housing.

Discrimination can be based on gender, race, sexual orientation, or disabilities. According to the Fair Housing Act, sellers or landlords should make homes available, negotiate prices, and provide the same services for everyone listed in the fair housing act.

The Texas Workforce Commission’s Civil Rights Division wants to encourage Houstonians to know their rights by providing housing options, technical assistance, and education to families.

“In light of the situation with COVID where many people find themselves working from home… in that case, your home has now become your office. And in those situations, we’re going to make sure everyone has the opportunity for the housing of their choice,” said Bryan Snoddy, TWC Civil Rights Division Director.

Fair housing rights are in place to ensure people have the opportunity to exercise their right to fair housing without threats, coercion, or intimidation.

People who feel their rights have been violated are encouraged to report it. You can visit the national fair housing website or call the regional workforce commission number 713-688-6890.