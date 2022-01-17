HOUSTON (KIAH) — When many adults go home to visit their parents, it’s usually for a short period of time. But, now those visits are turning into permanent stays, in their parents homes. In fact, according to a new nationwide report, more adults are living with their parents than they have in more than 20 years.

In a report released by Namechk.com , the share of adult children living with their parents varies widely by gender and race/ethnicity as well as location. But, when you look at the numbers, the increase is very apparent. In 2001, the number of adults ages 25 and older living with their parents was 3.9%, in U.S. metropolitan areas. By 2019, that figure had gone up to 7.3%.

The number is even higher in Houston. The study found that in the Houston metropolitan area, 7.6% of adults aged 25 and older, live with their parents, which is 0.3% more than the national average. Factors such as lower marriage rates, rising housing costs, and more recently higher unemployment rates, are all contributing to the increase.

Experts predict this number is likely to climb even higher, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, new data from the Pew Research Center found that the pandemic resulted in a substantial increase in the share of young adults, ages 18 to 29 still living with their parents. It has gone up from 47% in February 2020 to 52% just a few months later.

While young adults are more likely than older adults to move back home, the pandemic will undoubtedly build upon the longer-term trend of more adults overall choosing to remain in their parents households. For more information and a break down on the numbers around the country, click on to this link.