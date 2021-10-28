HOUSTON (KIAH) – A partnership between Legacy Community Health, Houston BCycle, the American Heart Association, Bosch, and Harris County Precinct 1 are launching a new program that will give more people BCycle memberships, allowing people to access the popular bike share program.
The new program, called “Bike Rx”, will “prescribe” people the Houston BCycle memberships. There is a ribbon cutting for the new program at the Legacy Community Health, Fifth Ward Clinic (3811 Lyons Avenue) on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.
Legacy Community Health is a full-service network of community health clinics offering primary and specialty care in the Texas Gulf Coast region. with more than 40 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, and Beaumont, Legacy is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in the state. The clinics respond to a variety of care needs including adult primary care, dental care, nutrition and wellness, OB/GYN and maternity care, pediatrics, pharmacy, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care. You can learn more about Legacy Community Health here.
Houston BCycle is a non-profit bike share organization that’s goal is to get people where they need to go on a bike. The group aims for a Houston where everyone has access to a bike for fun, exercise, or a commute to work or school. For as little as 22 cents a day, anyone can check out a bike at any of our 140 stations, ride to any other station or return to the start. BCycles are available 24/7/365 in connected neighborhood networks including parks, college campuses, grocery stores, and restaurants.
To learn more about Houston BCycle you can download the app here, or go to the organization’s website at houstonbcycle.com.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Keep pets safe this Halloween with 5 tips from Houston Humane SocietyAs families prepare for Halloween, the Houston Humane Society doesn’t want them to forget about the pets.
- Storm damage in Harris County: Possible tornado | Confirmation PendingHOUSTON (KIAH) – At 8:44 AM in Harris County, 2 miles southwest of Aldine, structure and tree damage were reported near the intersection of Airline Rd and west Gulf Bank Rd. As of Thursday morning, there is still uncertainty of whether this was due to a tornado embedded within the line of storms, or simply straight-line wind damage. The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage soon to better clarify.
- Texas DPS gives briefing on ongoing operations at the borderWESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their fifth briefing on Operation Lone Star (OLS) on Thursday morning. The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Maj. Octavian Griego. The briefing began with an update on the […]
- Area groups create ‘Bike Rx’ to help get Houstonians movingArea groups are working together to start a new program that will give more people BCycle memberships.
- Houston Happens – Jammed packed show! Bourbon Blonde stops by with WOW Skin Science, a client shares their testimonial from Innovative Lasers of Houston, plus Disney and Power Wizard round out the showHOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is a jammed packed show this Thursday. Bourbon Blonde Blog stops by with the latest from WOW Skin Science. We sit down with a client from Innovative Lasers of Houston to share her weight loss story. Plus, we have some great deals from Disney and we tell you how to save […]