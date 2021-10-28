HOUSTON (KIAH) – A partnership between Legacy Community Health, Houston BCycle, the American Heart Association, Bosch, and Harris County Precinct 1 are launching a new program that will give more people BCycle memberships, allowing people to access the popular bike share program.

The new program, called “Bike Rx”, will “prescribe” people the Houston BCycle memberships. There is a ribbon cutting for the new program at the Legacy Community Health, Fifth Ward Clinic (3811 Lyons Avenue) on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

Legacy Community Health is a full-service network of community health clinics offering primary and specialty care in the Texas Gulf Coast region. with more than 40 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, and Beaumont, Legacy is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in the state. The clinics respond to a variety of care needs including adult primary care, dental care, nutrition and wellness, OB/GYN and maternity care, pediatrics, pharmacy, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care. You can learn more about Legacy Community Health here.

Houston BCycle is a non-profit bike share organization that’s goal is to get people where they need to go on a bike. The group aims for a Houston where everyone has access to a bike for fun, exercise, or a commute to work or school. For as little as 22 cents a day, anyone can check out a bike at any of our 140 stations, ride to any other station or return to the start. BCycles are available 24/7/365 in connected neighborhood networks including parks, college campuses, grocery stores, and restaurants.

To learn more about Houston BCycle you can download the app here, or go to the organization’s website at houstonbcycle.com.