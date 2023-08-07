HOUSTON (KIAH) — There was a deadly shooting overnight Monday morning, not far from the University of Houston campus in the Third Ward.

It happened near the intersection of Tierwester and Winbern streets around midnight.

Houston police found a man who’d been shot dead after an argument outside a convenience store.

The preliminary information from the scene is that as the victim walked away from the argument, the suspect fired on him, hitting him multiple times.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid to late 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.