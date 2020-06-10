Argument leads to deadly shooting at north Harris County hotel

HOUSTON- Authorities are searching for a suspect they believe shot and killed another man at a north Harris County hotel early Wednesday morning.

When authorities got to the North Villa Inn off the North Freeway, they found a man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and two women preforming CPR on him.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the hotel. After interviewing witnesses, deputies believe the victim and the suspect, both men in their early twenties, likely knew each other.

“At this point we know there was some type of disturbance between the suspect and the victim. We don’t know what the exact motive is at this point. We do have some information as to who this person may be. We are actively still investigating the case at this time,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sidney Miller.

We spoke Clara Young, a friend of the victim who told us she witnessed the shooting. She said the two men were arguing over $40. She said the man who was killed was on his way to a better life.

“We showed him how to fix iPhone screens , so he started a little iPhone screen business got his ID, his food stamps he was starting to be progressive everyday and trying to do something everyday — he was really trying to,” said Young.

