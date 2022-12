HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument.

But on Thursday night, they had another argument, but this time the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim before driving off.

Police tried to identify the victim and the suspect, along with questioning witnesses.