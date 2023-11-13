HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Houston.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 4800 block of West 34th Street.

From the preliminary investigation, police said that the victim and a woman were walking down a sidewalk heading toward a hotel.

That’s when a group of men pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck area, police said.

“A Dodge sedan with four males, they all had ski masks, came out and targeted the complainant and shot him,” HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. “She said all three men had guns. They came out and they shot him. One of the gunshot wounds turned out to be deadly.”

Police said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument that took place earlier in the day.