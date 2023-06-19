HOUSTON (KIAH) — An argument between two men at a pool on Father’s Day turned deadly Sunday evening in Houston’s East End.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Magnolia Park Apartments, located at 7250 Avenue C.

Police say the two men were near the pool area when they got into an argument, and one shot the other.

Houston police responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled.

Police say right now it’s not clear what the two men were fighting over. The incident is still under investigation.