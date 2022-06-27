HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has arrested and charged a man for his role in an argument that led to a shooting last Friday in southwest Houston.

Andy K. Jamie Olivares, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting incident at an apartment complex at 4545 Cook Road in the Alief area.

Houston police were called to the complex around 8:20 p.m. on Friday and found the victim, identified as Jose Alfredo Ponce, 24, located in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Ponce was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers were told that Olivares shot Ponce after the verbal argument got physical, police said. Olivares remained at the scene and was detained and then arrested a short time later.