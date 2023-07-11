HOUSTON (KIAH) — For 12 hours in March of 2021, federal prosecutors say a young man terrorized a community in the southeast part of the Houston-area.

On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced 22-year-old Jose Luis Perez, Jr. to 31 years in prison after he pled guilty to four counts each of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence back in January.

Perez robbed the same Friendswood convenience store twice within that 12-hour time period along with an adult novelty shop across the Gulf Freeway in Webster.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the court heard that Perez also allegedly robbed individuals during his crime spree.

“Crime does not pay,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. “Jose Luis Perez terrorized the Houston area for 12 long hours, robbing convenient stores and a gas station at gun point. Thanks to brave victims who relayed concise and expeditious information, law enforcement was able to stop his reign of terror before it became even worse.”