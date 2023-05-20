Police say suspect traveled all the way from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to La Porte in an attempt to meet the 15 year old

HOUSTON (CW39) For almost 5 years, authorities in La Porte say an Indiana man was in contact with a 15-year-old female but, she was not a relative. The La Porte Police Department says, she was being solicited by an alleged child sex predator.

On March 27, the La Porte Police Department began an investigation into the Online Solicitation of a Child for the purpose of sexual intercourse. The investigation revealed a 15-year-old teenage girl had been communicating with Ryan Alexander Steele, 25, for nearly five years. Steele and the juvenile originally met through an online gaming website.

La Porte Police Department

Police say Steele traveled all the way from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to La Porte in an attempt to meet the teen. Through a combined effort with investigators from La Porte Police, the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, and Federal Homeland Security Agents in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steele was arrested and charged federally with Online Solicitation of a Child and Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child.

Steele also faces additional charges through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. If convicted, Steele could serve a minimum of 15 years in prison in a federal penitentiary in addition to any sentence imposed at the state level.