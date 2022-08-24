HOUSTON (CW39) — Several months after a man was found dead in a burning southwest Houston home, the man who police say committed the crime is behind bars.

Houston firefighters called for police assistance when they made that discovery after putting out the fire in the 4800 block of Kinglet Street back on March 1.

Officers said David Lind, 63, had been stabbed multiple times.

The Houston Police Department investigation identified Timothy Wallace, 53, as the suspect in the case.

Officers arrested him on Thursday and charged him with capital murder.