GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a man who’d recently moved to the U.S. with his family from Ukraine.

Officers from GPD along with the U.S. Marshalls Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force arrested Armando Batista, 39, on Wednesday.

Batista is accused of stabbing Albert Titov, 73, to death as he was fishing from the beach on the east end of Galveston Island on January 17.

Investigators haven’t said what circumstances led to the deadly stabbing, but they did comment on Batista’s arrest.

“The word evil couldn’t be more fitting for this predator,” T. Michael O’Connor, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas, said. “When asked to assist in the capture of this extremely dangerous fugitive, we became absolutely resolute in bringing Armando Batista into custody to answer for these charges.”

Batista is being held in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bail.