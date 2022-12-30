Suspect had two Open Felony Warrants for his arrest

HOUSTON (KIAH) Quick thinking by deputies with the Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman Office leads to the arrest of an accused suspect.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office and social media page, Corporal Ryan and Deputy Patterson took an adult male into custody following a brief pursuit in the 8000 block of Craighill Place.

After further investigation by the officers making the arrest, the male in custody was found to have 2 open Felony Warrants. The charges are described as Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The investigation continues.

